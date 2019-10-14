<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anambra High Court sitting in Otuocha will on Wednesday rule whether to proceed with trial of seven persons docked for alleged multiple murder of Ikechukwu Opene and Samson Aliegwu in Nkwele Ezunaka, Oyi local government area of the state.

The High Court II presided over by Hon. Justice Mike O. Okonkwo will also decide whether or not one of the suspects was entitled to be admitted to bail.

The suspects are: Chukwuka Nnonyelu, Ezeayom Chinonso, alias Ikemba, Sunday Okeke, Ifeanyi Samuel, Austine Lucky, Obiorah Okafor and Obi Jideofor.

Counsel to Ezeayom Chinonso who is the first defendant, Chief A. C. Anaenugwu, SAN, had during the last court sitting, challenged the court’s jurisdiction over the matter, among other things.

Besides, counsel to third and fourth defendants, S. O. Nnabugwu moved a motion for them to be admitted to bail.

But in a counter motion, the chief state counsel, C.G Okonkwo-Okom argued that the court has jurisdiction over the matter as “charges against the defendants include capital offence of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of fire arms.”

She also stated that charges complied with the provisions of section 142 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2010, among others.

On the motion for bail Okonkwo-Okom stated that “the applicant is from a very remote area of Umuduru in Okigwe local government area of Imo state”.

According to her, granting accelerated hearing of the case to determine the applicant’s innocence or otherwise would serve the interest of justice in the case.

“Besides, the applicant has not placed before the honourable court and exceptional, unusual or special circumstances to warrant the court to exercise its discretion to grant bail on favour of the applicant,” she added.

The court had adjourned to October 16, 2019 when the motions will be argued for determination after their presentation.