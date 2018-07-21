An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, has convicted three former police officers, and sentenced one of them to three years in jail for collecting bribe from an armed robbery suspect, Badmus Akojode.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson to the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, the ICPC disclosed that the convicted officers are Tajudeen Olalere, Akanmu Kabiru and Omotosho Lawrence, but just Kabiru was committed to three years in prison by the judge, Justice A. I. Akintola.

The court could not sentence Olalere and Lawrence because they had earlier jumped bail.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned the ex-police officers on a four-count charge bordering on asking and receiving gratification from a suspect in the course of investigating a robbery case.

The police officers asked for and received the sum of N200, 000 from Akojode in order to exonerate him from an armed robbery case they were investigating.

The accused who had earlier pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them were nonetheless found culpable by the court, therefore prompting the judge to sentence one of them to prison while those that had jumped bail would be made to face the music once apprehended.