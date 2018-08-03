A Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Friday convicted one Richard Obarum, docked by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for illegal connection of electricity supply to his house.

Obarum, who resides behind Kabusa Police Station, Kabusa, was convicted on a count charge of theft.

The convict had begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The Magistrate, Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, did not give the convict any prison term, but ordered him to pay a fine of N5,000 and N2,500 as compensation to the nominal complainant.

Earlier the prosecutor, Blessing Ordia, told the court that the convict was accosted while connecting electricity supply to his house on July 28, by staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and officers of NSCDC during a routine inspection.

Ordia said that the convict illegally connected electricity from the supply network of AEDC to his house without authorisation.

She said that during further investigation, the convict admitted to have committed the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.