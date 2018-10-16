



A Lokoja Senior Magistrates’ Court, Kogi, on Tuesday granted the police order to detain ex-lawmaker, Alhaji Abdulahi Ibrahim, and 15 other suspects being investigated for alleged possession of human parts.

The court presided by O.R. Haruna, made the order while ruling on an exparte application for a remand order filed by the Commissioner of Police in the state on October 15.

Haruna said that the police prosecutor, Theophilus Oteme, had disclosed probable cause for remand of the suspects in the seven-paragraph affidavit sworn to by one Sgt. Ibrahim Ademola, attached to the application.

Oteme said: “In effect, the application is meritorious and same is granted as prayed.”

She ordered that the suspects should be remanded in the custody of Tactical Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, Abuja, and that the case should be returned on October 29.

The police had on October 12 in Abuja showed the suspects, including Ibrahim, who is All Progressives Congress candidate for Omala/Ankpa/Olamaboro Federal constituency election in 2019.

The candidate, who along with the other suspects was alleged to be trading in human parts, is a former member of Kogi State House of Assembly.

The other suspects are Yakubu Amidu, Julius Alhassan, Shehu Haliru, Obile Attah, Awu Aidu, Shaibu Adamu and Andulahi Zakari.

Also among them are: Saleh Adama, Musa Abdulahi, Yakubu Yahaya, Shagari Adama, Isaac Alfa, Baba Isha and Idoko Benjamin.

The remand order is to enable the police to conclude investigation on the matter.