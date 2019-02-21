



Two men Randy Baiyebor and Rasaki Jinodu, who allegedly broke into the apartment of a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) were on Thursday arraigned in an Ebutte Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants, Baiyebor, 30 and Jinodu, 53, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and break in.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, the prosecutor told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 31, 2018, at Block F, Flat 1, S.P.O’s Quarters, GRA, Ikeja.

Omisakin said the duo broke into the apartment of CSP Oluremi Okpaleke, and stole three pairs of police uniform, her gold wedding ring and a cash sum of N150, 000.

“The defendants also made away with the complainants five pairs of police warrant identity card, SCIID identity card, various shoes, 3 ATM cards and filling station cards all valued at N745, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250, 000 each with two responsible sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe adjourned the case until April 4, for mention.