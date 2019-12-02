<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama on Monday fixed January 27, 2020, to deliver judgment in the trial of

Maryam Sanda, the woman who allegedly killed her husband.

Mrs Sanda was charged with the murder of Bilyaminu Bello, a son of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Haliru Bello.

The accused was charged alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda; and their house-help, Sadiya Aminu.

Bello died in November 2017.

The accused were arraigned by the Inspector-General of Police in 2017 on a two-count charge bordering on culpable homicide and conspiracy.

However, the judge, Yusuf Halilu, discharged the second defendant (Sanda’s mother), the third defendant (her brother) and the fourth defendant (the housemaid).

The three were arraigned alongside Sanda for allegedly tampering with evidence by cleaning the crime scene.

Halilu ruled that the prosecution failed to show evidence proving that the second, third and fourth defendants actually perpetuated that act.

Thus, the judge struck out the case against them.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, the lawyer representing the police, Fidelis Ogbobe, submitted that the prosecution has proved the allegations levelled against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt. Ogbobe said they have established that Sanda caused the death of her husband by stabbing him.

He urged the court to “convict the defendant and sentence her for it.”

Responding, Sanda’s lawyer, Regina Okotie-Eboh, argued that the prosecution failed to tender evidence to corroborate the allegations. She said the prosecution did not call nurses or doctors from the hospital where the deceased was taken to as witnesses.

Okotie-Ebor added that they failed to tender the knife with which the defendant allegedly used to perpetrate the act

She also said no autopsy was carried out to ascertain the actual cause of Bello’s death.

“The court only decides on a matter based on the evidence before it and not suspicions,” Okotie-Eboh stated.

She urged the court to discharge and acquit her client.

After listening to the two lawyers argument, the judge fixed January 27 to deliver judgment.