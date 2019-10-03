<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Upper Area Court in Gudu, Abuja, on Thursday admitted a 21-year-old labourer, Ibrahim Suleiman, who allegedly attacked his colleague with a knife to bail in the sum of N50,000.

Suleiman was arraigned on Sept. 25, on two counts of assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Judge, Rufai Bello, then adjourned the case until Oct. 24 for trial

Newsmen reports that the police counsel, Paul Ochaiye, alleged that Suleiman along with one other assailant, who is at large, on Sept. 10 attacked a bricklayer, Chigamu Nkwap, with a knife.

He informed the court that Suleiman and Nkwap both worked at a block industry in Abuja.

Ochaiye said that Nkwap was injured on his cheeks.

He further said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 246 of the Penal Code Law.