An Igbosere Magiatrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday admitted a 36-year-old herbalist, Ahmed Ifakunle, who allegedly swindled his customer to the tune of N170,000, to bail in the sum of N500, 000.

Ifakunle, who resides at Atikori, Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State, is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining under false pretences leveled against him by the police.

The Magistrate, Mr Y.O. Arolambo, who admitted the accused to bail with two sureties, ordered that they must be gainfully employed.

Arolambo ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned until Aug. 15 for trial

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused committed the alleged offence between March and April.

He said that Ifakunle conspired with one other still at large and obtained N170,000 from the complainant, Mr Adeleke Shefiu, with a promise to pray for him to be promoted in his office and to get rich.

He said that the accused asked the complainant for the said money to buy items for offering and to perform “special prayers”.

The offences Sections 314 (1) (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for obtaining money under false pretences.