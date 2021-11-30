Court admits autopsy report on Pa Fasoranti’s late daughter

The report of the autopsy test conducted on the remains of the late Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, was admitted in evidence at an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure on Tuesday.

The autopsy test was conducted by Dr Olumuyiwa Pelemo, a consultant pathologist.

Dr Pelemo while giving evidence in the witness box said the death of the late Mrs Olakunrin was caused by excessive loss of blood from a wound caused by a gunshot.

During cross-examination by the attorney to the respondents, K.A. Gbadamosi, Dr Pelemo told the court that the autopsy test conducted on the remains of Mrs Olakunrin was done in a private morgue in Akure.

The daughter of the Afenifere leader, Funke Olakunrin was shot dead by some unknown gunmen in June 2019 along the Kajola area on Ore Expressway while travelling from Lagos to Akure.

Police had successfully arrested four suspects in connection with the killing of the deceased.

The suspects are Awalu Abubakar (25), Muhammed Shehu (26), Mazaje Lawal (40) and Adamu Adamu (60).

On Tuesday, the four suspects were arraigned in court on a three-count charge of conspiracy to kill, murder and kidnapping.

The presiding judge, Justice Williams Olamide, therefore, admitted the autopsy report in evidence.

The hearing was adjourned till January 19, 2022.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Charles Titiloye, told journalists after the sitting that “what we have done today is that we have brought before the court, the evidence of a medical expert who conducted the autopsy report on the body of the late Funke Olakunrin.

“He has been able to bring before the court that the deceased died as a result of an excess of blood sustained from the assassins.

“That what was responsible for the death actually was the excessive loss of blood from the wound sustained from the gunshot. The gun entered through the tight from the other part of the body and it came out through another body with heavy blood which actually caused her death.

“What we are trying to do is to ensure that we establish the fact of the case to reasonable doubt and to give the defendants, to defend themselves properly.

“We will allow the due procedure to run through in the interest of both, government and the complainants also to those standing trial on the case.

“There are some people who are still at large, if they are arrested, we will still bring them before the court.”