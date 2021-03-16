



Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned to May 24 and 25, trial of a former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on January 27, 2020 arraigned the former senator over an allegation that he extorted the sum of $25,000 from Sani Dauda, the chairperson of A.S.D Motors.





EFCC alleged that Sani fraudulently claimed to Dauda that the money was to be given to “the Chief Justice of Nigeria” and then Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, as bribe for an alleged case involving Dauda.