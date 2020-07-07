



The presiding judge of a Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State, Justice Umar Garba, on Tuesday adjourned to July 14 the alleged N700m fraud case levelled against the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The APC governorship candidate was absent in the court due to ill health.

Ize-Iyamu and four others are standing trial over an alleged N700m fraud case preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission were supposed to appear before the court on Tuesday.

Counsel for the 1st defendant, Charles Edosomwan (SAN), told the judge that his client, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, could not make it to the court as he was currently indisposed.

He prayed the judge to allow him to present the certificate of his ill health as certified by his medical doctor to the court.





The judge, having listened to the counsel for the 1st defendant, adjourned the case to July 14, 2020, for hearing.

In Suit No. FHC/BE21C/ 2016, the anti-graft agency had filed eight-count charges against the accused persons bordering on alleged illegal receipt of public funds to the tune of N700m for the 2015 general elections.

The court had in its last sitting on June 18 validated the corruption charges against the defendants, adjourning the case to July 7 for further hearing.

The other defendants are former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dan Orbih; the incumbent chairman, Tony Aziegbemi; a former deputy governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae-Anthony.