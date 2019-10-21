<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Industrial Court in Abuja has adjourned hearing in a suit by the University of Abuja chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU), challenging the newly elected members till December 3.

SSANU, in their suit, are urging the court to restrain the newly elected members of the university’s chapter to stop parading to either individually or collectively as leader of the branch.

National President of SSANU in the university, Comrade Samson Ugwoke, and its Chairman, Comrade Jude Nwabueze, filed a suit against the election of the new executive officers which took place on the 31st of July 2018, claiming the election was not duly conducted.

When the case was called on Thursday in Abuja, the counsel to the defendants, Ogboi Anthony, argued that the election of the new executives were duly conducted in compliance with the constitution.

“The former chairman or the outgoing Exco brought the action challenging the the new executives but I will not go into what the court will decide on the matter.

“There is no faction in the SSANU, University of Abuja, branch but what happened is like a union membership issue,” he said.