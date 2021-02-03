



A High Court in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday acquitted and discharged a 60-year-old man, Idowu Olokunlade, of double murder charge.

Delivering judgment, Justice John Adeyeye, held that reasonable doubt is a legal standard of proof required to validate a criminal conviction.

”The law is settled, that any lingering doubt must be resolved in favour of the accused. It cannot therefore be said that the prosecution has proved all the ingredients of the offence of murder against the defendant.





”In the light of the above and for all, the defendant is hereby acquitted and discharged,” he said.

The police alleged that Olokunlade, murdered Yetti Abubakar and Sikiru Ahmodu on Sept. 13, 2019 in Iluomooba-Ekiti, in Gbonyin Local Goverment Area of Ekiti.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti 2012.

The prosecution counsel, Felix Awoniyi, called seven witnesses while the defendant, through his counsel, Chris Omakhafe called three witnesses.