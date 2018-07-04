A couple, Daniel Chukwudi, 39, and Blessing Simon, 29, who allegedly assaulted one Mr. Emmanuel Agbaje, the manager of Bridge International Academy, Meiran, in Lagos, appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The duo is being accused of conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace by inviting hoodlums to disperse the school.

The accused, both residents of No. 1, Stella Estate, Off Osundiya Street, Meiran, Lagos State, are facing three counts of assault, threat to life and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Michael Unah, told the court that Simon, a teacher in the school was suspended by Agbaje, for negligence of duty.

Unah said that Simon informed her husband on the phone that she had been suspended by the school manager.

The prosecutor said that Daniel in company with some hoodlums invaded the school premises and beat up the school manager.

According to the prosecutor, the accused committed the offences on June 13 at 7.45 a. m., within the school premises.

Unah said that the offences contravened Sections 56 (a), 168 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 168 stipulates six months’ imprisonment for a breach of public peace while Section 172 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault upon conviction.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, the magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N25, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said that the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He also ordered that the prosecutor must verify the addresses of the sureties to ensure they exist.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 1 for mention.