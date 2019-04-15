<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Samuel Oni, a National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) member serving in Osun, on Monday said he had, through his community development project (the Rehab Project), secured the release of a 29-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Olagunju Segun, accused of housebreaking and stealing from Ilesha Prison.

Oni made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on the progress of his project since its inauguration in January.

Oni, who is a lawyer, serving with the Osun Ministry of Justice, said his team was able to secure the release of the accused on Friday at Ilesha Magistrates’ Court 3, after the accused had spent seven months in prison without trial.

He explained that as part of his own way of giving back to the community, he had been going to prisons in the state to help decongest them by offering legal aid to awaiting trial inmates and rehabilitating ex-convicts.

He said that during one of his visit to the Ilesha prison, he learnt about the case of the accused and took it up as his counsel.

Oni said the accused had been in prison for seven months without trial and that after his initial arraignment on three counts charge for conspiracy to commit a felony, housebreaking and stealing on Sept. 18, 2018, his case had suffered several adjournments at the instance of the prosecution.