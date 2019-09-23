<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





About five persons have been reportedly killed in a cult war that broke out last weekend in Auchi, headquarters of Estako West local government area.

Among the victims is a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, who recently passed out from the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) identified as Irale Obas.

Obas was killed on Sunday at Iyakpi village.

Others were killed in reprisal attacks in different locations.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sources said the killings were caused after the murder of a brother to a leader of one of the confraternities.

The cult leader was the target of the other rival cult, but his younger brother who is his look-alike was killed in a mistaken identity.

The cult war, it was learnt, has caused tension among students living off-campus.

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments.