As more people continue to use popular agricultural pesticide, Sniper, to commit suicide in the country, the National Food, Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has ordered agro-dealers to withdraw the product from open markets and supermarkets.

A corps member serving in National Assembly of Osun State has died after allegedly applying popular insecticide, Sniper, to her hair to kill the lice troubling her.

Sources said Juliana had gone to a salon, where it was discovered that her hair was infested with lice and she decided to get rid of them with Sniper.

However, she covered her hair with a cap and slept off after applying the sniper on her hair. The following morning, she was rushed to the hospital but never survived.

