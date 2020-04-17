<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Correctional Service said that 63 inmates in Plateau have been granted amnesty by the state government.

ASC Martha Banda, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service in Plateau, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Banda said the amnesty was in line with the decision of the Federal Government to decongest the custodial centres in the country, as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of 2,600 prisoners in the country.

According to Banda, 57 of the inmates were granted amnesty by the state, while six others were pardoned by the federal government.

She said; “You will recall that the federal government had directed that all custodial centers be decongested to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus in the county





“To decongest correctional facilities in Plateau state, Gov. Simon Lalong graciously approved the request of the Controller-General of the Correctional Service and granted amnesty to 57 state offenders.

“The federal government also granted amnesty to 6 inmates, bringing the number to 63 prisoners who are affected across the 7 custodian centers in Plateau.”

Banda said the categories of convicts that benefitted from the pardon were the ill-health, the aged, those who have served 75 percent of their sentence, six months or below yet to serve.

She, however, said those who were convicted over violent offences like murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, and rape did not benefit from the gesture.