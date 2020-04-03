<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Against the rumour making the rounds, Delta State Government has said soldiers were not killed in Warri, Delta State, urging the public, particularly Deltans, to discountenance video clips purportedly on Warri residents defying the stay-at-home order of the state government over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who made the clarification in a statement, said Warri residents did not confront security operatives, let alone killing soldiers, saying the videos were “concocted and therefore, fake”.

Aniagwu said the concocted videos were not a true representation of happenings in Warri or any part of Delta in the last 48 hours, adding that the videos in circulation were figments of the imagination of a few disgruntled elements bent at pitching the people against the state government.

He insisted that a purported video of two military personnel threatening the residents of Warri was an arrangement of those who didn’t want the peace of the state, saying that the video was not a true representation of Nigerian military officers who knew the implication of threatening citizens with such an illicit video.





Maintaining that the military command whose responsibility it was to deploy personnel, had debunked the said video material, Aniagwu called on the public, especially Deltans, to disregard the video as it was the machination of those bent at causing disaffection between Deltans and military authorities.

The Information Commissioner said: “Let me thank Deltans for their cooperation so far and urge them to discard the concocted videos aimed at causing disaffection between the military and Deltans.

“There is no report of killing of soldiers in Warri or any other part of Delta. The concocted videos were aimed at causing disaffection between Deltans and the security agencies carrying out lawful duties.

“While we appeal to our people to remain law-abiding, it is imperative to state that videos trending in social media are not a true reflection of happenings in the state.

“We therefore call on our people to discard the videos and continue to remain indoors as directed by the government to enable us to curb the possible outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“As a government, we will continue to appeal to the security agencies to apply rules of engagement as practiced in most democracies as they carry out their lawful duties”.