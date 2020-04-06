<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday advised parents to adequately watch over their children during the coronavirus lockdown to ward off child abusers, who could take undue advantage of the period.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement that activities of paedophiles were increasing.

Elkana said the command arrested two suspects in the past week over alleged child defilement.

He said: “A woman reported at the Ikorodu Police Station that she kept her nine-year-old daughter in the care of one Mercy and left for hospital.

“On getting back from hospital, she discovered that the girl was no longer there.”

The police spokesman said the woman later saw her daughter coming out from the home of one man (name withheld).

“On enquiry, her daughter told her that the man had sexual intercourse with her.”

Elkana said the alleged victim had been taken to a hospital for medical examination and treatment.





“The suspect has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station, and transferred to the Gender Unit, Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, for more investigation and prosecution,” he added.

Elkana also said operatives from Okokomaiko Police Station arrested one 52-year-old security guard in Okokomaiko for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old.

He said: “He is alleged to have dragged the victim into his security post on two different occasions.

“The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination.

“The suspect was arrested and transferred to the Gender Unit for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

Elkana alleged that records showed that the suspect was a habitual child abuser.

He said: “He was charged to court on February 22, 2017, for defining a minor.”

The spokesman gave the assurance that the two suspects would be charged to court.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, uses this medium to advise parents to beware of paedophiles preying on their children during the lockdown period,” Elkana said.