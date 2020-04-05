A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has ordered Adeyemi Fashola, aka as Naira Marley, to appear on January 14, 2020 for arraignment for alleged car theft.

The Lagos State Police Command has invited controversial singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley for interrogation for attending a party on Saturday hosted by Nollywood star Funke Akindele for her husband’s birthday.

In a statement by Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday for questioning after they took Funke Akindele into their custody for breaching government ban on large gatherings.

Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, hosted the party in honour of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.


Naira Marley was one of the stars that attended the party in a Amen Estate along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which contravened Government’s restriction order on COVID-19 pandemic.

“Funke Akindele was arrested. Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted,” the statement said.

