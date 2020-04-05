<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In the wake of the Day One of the 14-day-lockdown in Ogun State, two young men believed to be members of two rival cult groups have been reported dead during a supposed supremacy clash between them in Ifo community of the state.

According to the account of a ‘Keke Marwa’ (Tricycle) operator who recalled that he and his passengers narrowly escaped being caught in-between the crossfire, said that fracas started so suddenly that it caught everybody unawares, causing instant closure of shops and dispersal of the usually boisterous Ifo Market by Abeokuta expressway.

The Marwa operator who craved anonymity recounted that the cultists’ fight was so fierce that the entire community became unsafe for everybody including security forces who were said to have run for safety while the township streets were deserted in a moment.

The two victims whose identities were, however, not released, were said to be residents of Oke Imole and Abule–Ogun areas of Ifo community.





Meanwhile, men of the underworld took the advantage of the situation to burgle shops and cart away wares of law-abiding traders who had locked their shops in obedience to the lock-down order that took effect midnight of Friday, April 1, 2020.

It is recalled that Ifo is regarded to be the epic centre of youth restiveness, burglary and forceful toll-taking from motorists and Okada riders in Ogun State.

According to the history of the community, the nefarious activities of the generally jobless but merry-loving, able-bodied youths in the area led to the closure and shift of all banks and factories earlier located in Ifo township to the neighbouring Sango and Ota towns.

Organisations that were frustrated into opting out of Ifo community include Coca-Cola and three firt-generation banks.

Wema Bank remains to date the only bank that operates the banking hall transactions in the entire community.

This situation, we gather, has explained the rise and boost of the private POS commercial enterprises which charge residents of the community cut-throat prices for their deposits and withdrawals.