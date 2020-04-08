<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Family members of a 27-year-old man who appeared to display coronavirus-like symptoms, have abandoned the home for him.

The incident happened in Kurmi Village in Igabi LG of Kaduna state.

The man arrived from Lagos on 5 April. He became feverish and vomited.

Family members thought he had brought the bug from Lagos.

They also thought he probably escaped from an isolation centre.

Instead of caring for him, they decided to run away from home, abandoning the man to his fate.





Malam Liman Hamsu, the Village Head of said concerned community members reported the case to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and health representatives from Igabi LGA.

Both NCDC and Igabi LG health officials reportedly ruled that the man had no COVID-19 symptoms.

“They did not take any sample,” Hamsu said.

The village head appealed to the scared family members of the sick man to return home.