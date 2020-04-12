<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Officials from Lagos State disinfecting Iddo Bus Terminus during the flag off of a collaboration between Lagos State and Julius Berger Plc to disinfect some major roads and bus stops in Lagos towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

As part of efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, the Lagos State Government has partnered construction giants, Julius Berger Plc to embark on the additional disinfecting and fumigation of some major roads in the state.

Speaking at the flag off of the exercise at Iddo Bus Stop over the weekend, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the gesture from Julius Berger Plc underscored the determination of the present administration to secure the lives of residents.

He added that the state government will continue to adopt measures to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic does not spread in the state and means of community transmission is curtailed.





He commended Julius Berger for providing trucks and tankers with dispensers and some of the chemicals to engage in disinfecting the surfaces and hand railings at major bus stops and some of the major roads.

Bello, who was represented by the Director Sanitation Services, Dr Hassan Sanuth, at the flag off, explained that the chemical being made us of for the exercise is a mixture of Hydrogen Peroxide and chlorine.

He listed the areas to be disinfected as iddo Market-Costain- Oyingbo Iponrin, Bode Thomas-Orile and it’s environs. Yaba, Jibowu, Maryland, Ojuelegba through to Ojota.

Other areas to be disinfected are Ikeja Under Bridge, Computer Village, Agidingbi Bus stop, Grammar School and Ojodu Berger.

The exercise will also touch the Tafawa Balewa Square, Marina, CMS, Inner Marina, Tinubu Square, Glover Road, Sura Bus stop, Upper Campos Bus stop and Obalende Roundabout.

Bello said the exercise has been designed to end by Monday and called on other well meaning corporate organisations to also come forward and give back to the state where they have been carrying out their businesses in whatever form they desire.