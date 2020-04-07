The deadly Coronavirus disease has struck a medical doctor dead in Katsina State, the government has said.
Governor Aminu Masari disclosed this on Tuesday.
He said the deceased was Dr. Aminu Yakubu, a Daura based private medical practitioner, who recently returned from Lagos to the state.
As at Monday, Nigeria has 238 cases of Coronavirus, according to the NCDC and Katsina was not among.
