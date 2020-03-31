<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mixed reactions from Lagos husbands and wives have trailed government’s stay-at-home directive following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsmen report that Lagos State Government had last week directed closure of open markets, recreational centres, saloons and other public places with exception of those selling food, medicine and other life-saving essentials.

The government had earlier directed its workers on Grade Levels 12 and below to work from home except those on essential duties.

The Federal Government had equally directed its workers on similar grade levels to work from home before ordering a lockdown of Lagos and Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for 14 days with effect from Monday night.

Only a few categories of workers and companies are exempted from the lockdown.

All the directives are aimed at checking Coronavirus Disease spread.

Speaking with newsmen on the effects of the stay-at-home order, some wives in Lagos expressed delight, saying it had strengthened bonding between them and their spouses.

Conversely, some husbands expressed dissatisfaction at the development, which they described as house arrest.

They claimed it had rendered them redundant.

A resident of Okokomaiko, Nkiru Ekene, told newsmen that the order had positive and negative effects.

According to Ekene, she is happy that the order has compelled her husband to spend time with her and their children, thereby strengthening bond between the couple and among all the family members.

She said: “The situation has afforded us an opportunity to monitor the kids, my caregivers and certain attitudes they exhibit in my absence.

“However, it has also weakened financial strength, since many husbands earn their incomes through daily sales.”

Kosisochukwu Ndubuisi, who lives in the same area, expressed joy that the situation had kept her husband beside her for the greater part the days.





Ndubuisi said: “Yes, I will say that I am happy that my husband is always in the house.

“Before now, most men spend much time in drinking bars after work, instead of returning home to their families, but now the situation has changed.

“The only disadvantage is that my husband complains about finances, but it is well.”

Also, a trader at the Alaba International Market, Ojo, Queen Austin, told NAN that the order has enabled couples to interact better although paucity of finances might become a setback.

Austin said: “l now spend more time with my spouse and kids, but I think the time for the stay-at-home should not be long.

“Again, there is no more opportunity for him to drink with friends; now, if we need to drink, we do it together.”

Meanwhile, a Lagos businessman, Bonny Chinwuba, expressed dissatisfaction with the sit-at-home order, claiming it had crippled his finances and businesses.

Chinwuba said: “The situation is unbearable.

“I was supposed to conclude my business in Calabar before this order was made, and now it has caused me a setback.

“I must confess, the order is not favourable at all to businesses.

“This order cannot even affect my relationship with my wife.

“Is she supposed to now carry me on her laps like a baby because we are at home together?

“So because we are now indoors, she should put me on her back or feed me with a spoon like a baby?

“In fact, the earlier businesses reopens, the better for us all.”

Another businessman, Paul Nnorom, described the stay-at-home order as “imprisonment”.

Nnorom said: “l cannot lie to you, I am not happy with this matter.

“It now means every husband must learn to control his temper this period while at home.

“It also means there will be a lot of conception as many babies will be produced.”