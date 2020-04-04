<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the disruption in academic activities by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Edo State Government will on Monday, April 6, 2020, begin state-wide broadcast targeted at students in Senior Secondary Schools preparing for West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE) and National Examinations Council (NECO).

In a statement, Commissioner for Education, Barr. Jimoh Ijegbai, said the classes will be televised every day from 12noon to 1:00 pm on the state’s owned television station, Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS).

The commissioner said the move is part of the state government’s effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus ravaging the country.





Ijegbai said: “Edo State Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Edo State Broadcasting Service (EBS) and the Academic Staff Union of Secondary School (ASUSS) is organizing a television programme for students in Senior Secondary Schools, particularly those writing the West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE) and National Examinations Council (NECO) for the year 2020 May/June/July.”

According to the commissioner, the students will be taught Mathematics on Monday and English on Tuesday, while Physics, Biology, Geography, Civic/Economics and Chemistry will be televised on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

He further urged parents and guardians to draw the attention of their children and wards to the opportunity during the stay-at-home period.