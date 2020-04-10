<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As part of the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Edo state government said it has concluded plans to commence distribution of relief packages to vulnerable persons in the state to cushion the effects of the stay-at-home directives to prevent the spread of the disease.

This is even as the wife of the Nigerian President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has donated 1,000 bags of 10kg rice to Edo state government for distribution to vulnerable persons in the state.

Chairman of Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), Isoken Omo, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the premises of Edo State Food Bank, in Benin City.

She said officials at the facility are repackaging items received by the state government for onward distribution to poor and vulnerable persons.

She said, “Our targets are vulnerable persons, destitute, the less privileged and persons with physical disabilities. The people who are really in need of the items and who the stay-at-home order has adversely affected are also going to receive these materials.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki, in his wisdom, decided to provide food to thousands of families in Edo State and we are here to coordinate the efforts.

“We have several relief materials to be distributed. They include rice, beans, garri, palm oil, millet, tomato pastes, noodles, detergents, soaps, face mask, hand gloves, sanitizers among others.”

According to Omo, the channel of distribution will be announced by the Governor and the information will be passed across to the people on how they will get the relief packages in due course.





“People do not need to rush out or leave their houses. Information will be communicated on when and how they will get their packages.

“The relief package factories where our items are being repackaged have been set up across the three senatorial districts in Edo North, Edo Central, Edo South,” she said.

Wife of the state Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki who presented Mrs. Buhari’s donation to the State Sub-Committee COVID-19 Response Team in Benin City, also announced the donation of 300 packets of antiseptic soap by The Felix King Foundation, to assist residents to observe the directive on hand washing and other preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

She urged residents in the state to patiently wait for the commencement of the distribution of the relief package.

“I have received these items from the First Lady of Nigeria and informed the governor who advised that it should be given to the state’s COVID-19 committee for distribution to vulnerable persons and groups in the state.

Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Edo State Technical Sub-Committee on COVID-19, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who received the donations, commended Mrs. Aisha Buhari for the donation.

Shaibu who described Mrs. Buhari as a caring person assured that the items will get to vulnerable persons and groups in the state, adding that the gesture is commendable as the items would go a long way in assisting the people.