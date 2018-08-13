An ex-convict identified as Kazeem Amoo, has allegedly stripped himself and insulted the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Bariga Police Station (names withheld), following his arrest by policemen from the station.

Policemen at the station described Amoo as a notorious jailbird, who had been causing problems in the Bariga area.

A police inspector, who pleaded anonymity, said trouble started when Amoo attacked a woman identified as Adijat Usman in an electrician’s workshop along Ilaje Road, Bariga.

The ex-convict was said to have injured Usman with the blade of a fan blade she had brought for repairs.

After injuring the victim, Amoo was said to have run to the Bariga Police Station to report a case of robbery along Ilaje Road, Bariga, but unknown to the police that he had only lied about such an incident.

It was learnt that it was when Usman cried to the police station that the policemen got to know what had actually transpired.

The police inspector disclosed that Usman, who lives on Adedoyin Street, couldn’t stop crying when she arrived at the station.

He said, “The woman came to the police station weeping. When asked what happened, she said her attacker, Amoo, met her where she wanted to repair her ceiling fan and made some passes at her. Amoo later confronted the woman, claiming that she abandoned him for another man and began to beat her, injuring her with the fan blade.

“After committing the wicked act, the man ran to the station to inform the police that there was a robbery going on along Ilaje Road, Bariga. Policemen were drafted to the scene immediately, only for us to later know that the man had injured a woman. When we realised that the man told us lies, we were looking for the man, when the victim came to report what he did to her.”

A sergeant at the station, who also did not want his name mentioned, said that for over a month after the incident occurred, they did not set their eyes on Amoo until they caught him recently.

He said, “When we caught him and brought him to the police station, Amoo acted like a madman. He tore his clothes, including his underwear. He began to insult everybody, including the DPO (Divisional Police Officer). It took some time before some anti-robbery policemen were able to overpower him and drag him into

the cell.

“He was also dragged to the magistrate’s court. He has been remanded in prison. All the drugs he had been taking will digest very well in prison. That man is a killer. He is an ex-convict. It is only a madman that can do what he did. He removed his clothes and was just as naked as God created him. He was ranting as he jumped from one place to another until policemen held him down.”