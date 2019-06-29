<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An ex-convict, Abel Opayemi, was on Friday sentenced to six months imprisonment without option of fine for stealing jean trousers worth N3,000.

The 24-year-old man, who appeared before an Osun State Magistrates court sitting in Modakeke, Osun State, on Friday, was found guilty of the two counts bothering on theft brought against him.

Addressing the court, the police prosecutor, Ona Glory, explained that Opayemi committed the offence on June 25, 2019 at Boosa area of Modakeke.

Glory said the young man broke into the residence of one Julius Olaboye around 1:00am and committed the crime.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 383, 390 (9) and 411 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Opayemi in his plea, pleaded guilty to the crime and begged for the court to have mercy on him.

In her judgment, Magistrate Abimbola Famuyide, said the court observed the fact that Opayemi’s attitude showed that he was not ready to desist from his stealing habit.

She said his past criminal record confirmed that he was jailed for 18 months for stealing a motorcycle in 2017.