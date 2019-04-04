<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 47-year old man, Balogun Ayodele, for pretending to be a lawyer and handling cases in court.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relation Officer, stated that trouble started when the suspect appeared as a defence counsel for somebody standing trial in a Magistrate Court at Ilaro.

His appearance and presentation aroused the suspicion of the magistrate who asked him several legal questions, but was unable to answer any of the questions.

The magistrate subsequently invited the Police from Ilaro Area Command to arrest and investigate him.

On interrogation, he confessed that he was never a lawyer and that he has been going to court under pretence of being a legal practitioner for quite sometime now.

While the investigation was going on, a prison warden came to identify him as an ex-convict who just finished serving a six-month jail term on a similar offence.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered that the suspect be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as the investigation was concluded.

He also warned that Ogun State would not be conducive for anybody who chose crime as a way of life.