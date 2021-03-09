



Controversy has surrounded the whereabouts of Oodua Peoples Congress operatives who arrested suspected Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili.

While there are media reports that the men have been transferred to Abuja, some sources in the OPC said they do not know the whereabouts of the detained operatives.

The OPC members were detained on Sunday after arresting suspected Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, who was later handed over to the police.

It was gathered that representatives of OPC and the Investigating Police Officer in charge of the case would meet at 1 pm on Tuesday (today).

According to a media report, the OPC members involved in the arrest were first transferred from Oyo Police Command to Force CID in Alagbon, Lagos, from where they were taken to Abuja.

However, sources in the Lagos State Police Command could not confirm if the arrested OPC members were brought to Alagbon.

“I am not aware of that. It is not likely that they brought him to Alagbon. It may be another place,” one of the sources said.





When contacted, Kehinde Aderemi, the Special Assistant on Media to the National Coordinator of OPC, Gani Adams, said none of the OPC coordinators could confirm the whereabouts of the arrested members.

“What is known to us is that they are in Ibadan. We also saw the report. A meeting would hold 1 pm today and we expect that the truth will be revealed then,” he told newsmen on the telephone.

Efforts to reach the Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, proved abortive.

However, Fadeyi had earlier claimed that the OPC members were detained for alleged murder and arson.

“The three of them (OPC members) are presently in the custody of the police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members involved in the arson and murder,” the PPRO had said.