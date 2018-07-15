Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday appealed to the residents to bear with the government over the inconveniences they might be experiencing from the ongoing multiple infrastructural projects across the state.

Ambode assured them that all hands were on deck to deliver the projects on schedule.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, spoke during an inspection tour of ongoing projects across the state.

Ambode said that the state government had put various measures in place to mitigate the impact of the construction on the residents.

He also promised them that more impactful projects would be delivered to make life comfortable for both residents and visitors.

The governor inspected the ongoing 10-lane Oshodi-Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road under construction.

He also evaluated the progress of work on the Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor and the network of roads under construction in Ojokoro area of the state.

Ambode said that the state government had embarked on the reconstruction of the Airport Road to transform it from its state of decay to an international standard road being a major international gateway to the state and the country.

The scope of the project includes: two flyovers, one U-turn Bridge, five pedestrian bridges, and multiple laybys.

According to him, it is gratifying to note that the project is progressing with all the components now at advanced stages.

He expressed optimism that the new equipment acquired by the contractor handling the project would facilitate its prompt delivery by December 2018.

Ambode said that one of the key priorities of his administration was to ensure the integration of the Southwest states.

He said that it was also to ensure the completion of the roads being constructed in Ojokoro area of the state to link Ogun.

“The roads were specifically embarked upon to complement the network of roads and bridges that we already constructed in Alimosho.

“As we are constructing roads in Ojokoro, we are also doing the same in other parts of the state but the key thing is that the State Government cannot do it alone.

“We are partners with the citizens. So, I appeal for the patience and understanding of everybody. To residents, please bear with us, work with us and things will get done quickly,’’ he said.

Ambode also inspectied the 13.5-Km Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

He attributed the delay in the construction there to its dense population but assured the residents that the project would equally be delivered by December 2018.

Ambode said that the project was designed to accommodate 14 bus stations and 14 pedestrian bridges on completion.

“The Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has mandated the contractor handling the project to do everything possible to make life bearable and easy for all road users in this highly populated area.

“The work during the day is being limited right now and a lot more will be done at night.

“The traffic is better than before and there is a lot of rehabilitation of existing roads and it will continue.

“This is an ongoing exercise but we need the cooperation and support of the people to make it workable.

“It is just a matter of time, this will be done and there will be a big relief coming to this axis,” he said.

The governor also said that more pedestrian bridges would be constructed, especially, between Abule Egba and Sango Otta, the boundary between Lagos State and Ogun under the Phase two of the project.