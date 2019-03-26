<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned abduction of the Parish Priest of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Ankwa Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father John Bako Shekwolo.

The religious body also lamented Kaduna has become centre of kidnapping with the security challenge becoming a big business in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday by its state chapter chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, CAN alleged that the government has failed in tackling the security threat.

It said: “CAN condemns the abduction of Reverend Father John Bako Shekwolo, the Parish Priest of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Ankwa Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“While we note with pains that kidnapping in Kaduna State has become a big business, we appeal to the consciousness of the kidnappers to kindly release Father Shekwolo unhurt.

“It is sad that Kaduna State has become centre of kidnapping with government doing almost nothing to stop it.

“This shows there is governance failure as far as security of lives and properties is concerned.

“Unless we stop playing lips service to issues of security, the evil of kidnapping and other insecurity problems will not stop.

“Government and security agencies must wake up to their full responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of its citizens which is the essence of government existence.

“To the kidnappers, CAN appeal to them to please release the poor and innocent Priest unhurt to the waiting hands of the Church and his family.”

But the Police Command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the kidnap of the Reverend Father.

It said a team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) have been mobilised with a view combing the area to rescue the priest and apprehend the kidnappers.

The police spokesman further called people with useful information as well as the general public to assist in apprehending the culprits as well as rescuing the abducted priest