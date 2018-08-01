An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday granted bail of N300, 000 to a 32-year-old computer engineer, Ibrahim Suleiman, who allegedly attempted to kill his neighbour.

Ibrahim, who resides at Olakunle Ajibade Street in Ojota area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of assault occasioning harm and attempt to kill.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, granted the accused bail with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 20, 2018 for hearing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 28 at the above mentioned address.

Ihiehie said that the complainant, Mr Gbenga Awotoye, reported that the accused, a son to his landlady, struck his head with a plank after a misunderstanding.

The prosecutor said the complainant reported that on the fateful day he got home around 2.30p.m and discovered that electricity supply to the compound had been cut due to default in payment of electricity bills.

“At about 8.30p.m that same day, the tenants held a meeting with the resolution that the landlady’s son- the accused, who also lives in the compound, has to also contribute to pay the electricity bills.

“The complainant then met with the accused to brief him on their decision and this infuriated the accused, who picked up a plank and hit the complainant on the fore-head.

“He collapsed and was rushed to a hospital at Ogudu Road, Ojota, where he was given first aid treatment and discharged at about 10.15p.m that day.

“At 11.00p.m, he fell unconscious and was rushed to Omotayo Hospital, Ikeja, where a CT scan was performed on his head and from there rushed to Topaz Clinic in Surulere for a surgery.

“The complainant was in coma for three days and afterwards taken back to Omotayo Hospital on July 3 and was then discharged on July 9,” he said.

The offences contravened Section 172 and 230(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.