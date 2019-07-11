<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and a former Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Joseph Mbu, have told the National Industrial Court that they are still discussing an out of court settlement in the suit filed against the commission by the retired officer.

Mr Mbu had filed the suit at the court against his compulsory retirement from the police.

At the resumed sitting for a Report of Settlement, the judge, Sanusi Kado, asked the claimant’s counsel, Bendo Hassan, on the position of the negotiation among the parties.

Mr Hassan in his response said that parties had explored an alternative of resolving the issue amicably out of court.

He explained that they had come up with settlement as agreed upon by parties.

Mr Hassan, however, said some directors of the commission, who were supposed to sign their part of the Terms of Settlement on behalf of the commission, travelled out of town for the ongoing police recruitment exercise.

Mr Kado, therefore, adjourned the case until November 6 for Report of Settlement or adoption of Terms of Settlement.

Newsmen report that the retired AIG was the Commandant of Police Staff College until his retirement in 2016.

Mr Mbu dragged the Commission before the court over his alleged forceful retirement of July 1, 2016.

In his Statement of Facts, he stated that he was born April 10, 1958, and joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1985 had not reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 nor had he spent 35 years in service before he was retired in 2016.

Hence, his approaching the court to seek redress.

The claimant is seeking, an order of the court to invalidate his retirement, which he claimed was done via a press release as he was never served statutory notice of retirement.

Newsmen report also that he is seeking an order directing the defendant to pay him a compensation of N100 million and another N20 million as cost of prosecuting the suit.

The claimant is also seeking an order of the court directing the commission to promote him to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of police.