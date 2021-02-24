



Crisis ridden Oruku community, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, witnessed yet another ugly incident yesterday when unknown gunmen killed the Vice-Chairman Oruku Caretaker Committee, Chief Samuel Ani.

Recall that about two months ago, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah was shot and killed allegedly by policemen from Force Headquarters while he was addressing members of his community during their annual meeting on December 26, 2020.

The incident threw the community into a serious crisis which left in its trail burning and destruction of scores of houses and properties worth millions of Naira, prompting the Enugu State Government to set up a panel to look into the matter.

Though police have been deployed to the troubled community, enduring peace is yet to return there as pockets of trouble intermittently occurred.

A member of the community, Mr Agozie Anih was quoted to have confirmed the killing of Chief Ani was shot and killed Wednesday morning.





“There was heavy shooting through the night. Police deployed to maintain peace was nowhere to be found. This morning Chief Samuel Ani of Oruku caretaker committee was shot and killed in his home”, Agozie Anih was quoted as saying.

Also, the Chairman, Neighborhood Watch group in the area, Mr Emmanuel Ndubuisi Ani confirmed the killing of Chief Ani, saying “the same people who (allegedly) conspired with policemen from Abuja and killed our monarch, burnt our houses have also killed the Vice-chairman, Oruku Caretaker Committee set up by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“As I am speaking with you, we are taking his body to the mortuary in Enugu State capital”.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a telephone chat. He, however, explained that it was not an attack as such.

According to him, the late Anih was said to have opted to sleep outside to take fresh air and while he was sleeping there his assailants struck and killed him.

Aliyu said from preliminary investigation, two bullets were seen expended.