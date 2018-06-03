The Bayelsa Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Otobo Ibarakumo, on Sunday advised youths in the state to resist the temptation of joining cult groups and indulging in drug abuse.

Otobo gave the advice at the backdrop of reported cases of youths’ involvement in cultism and drugs abuse in the state.

He condemned the act, reminding them that they were the most important segment of the society and should not ruin their lives through cultism, drug addiction and other vices.

“We don’t want to see our young people getting involved in the acts. Don’t allow people to mislead you; Say no to those who want you to join cults.

“Youths are very important and your happiness is key to the prosperity, development and stability of the state. We have been working hard to see ensure this in the state.

“Ensure that you work with security agencies, your leaders, and your families for the stability and security of the state.

He also commended Gov. Seriake Dickson for appointing youths into the State Executive Council and other sensitive positions.