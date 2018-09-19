An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a commercial motorcyclist, Joseph Igwe, at the Kirikiri prison, for alleged sexual assault on his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Igwe, 35, is facing a two-count charge of sexual assault and assault occasioning harm.

The Prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, said that the accused committed the offence in Aug. 26, at 5.00 p.m. at No. 53, Ago Iwoye St., Agric Area, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“The accused had sexually assaulted the stepdaughter by inserting his finger into her vagina,’’ Emuerhi told the court.

He said that the accused had been molesting the victim since 2015 when the victim’s mother married him and she and her siblings started living with him.

“The accused sexually assaulted the victim and also used an iron to hit her on the head causing her grievous bodily harm.

“Whenever the victim makes an attempt to report to her mother, she keeps siding her husband.

“The case was reported at the police station and was later referred to the human rights section,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 135 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, refused taking the plea of the accused.

“I, hereby, ordered the accused to be remanded until the next adjourned date when the victim is produced in court,” Sule-Amzat said.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 26 for mention.