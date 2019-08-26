<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of a 49-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Taiwo Ojo, for allegedly obtaining N225,000 from a man on the pretext of purchasing a motorcycle for him.

The Magistrate, Mr F.O. Hughes, ordered that Ojo, who resides at No. 25, Pa. Odemuyiwa St., Alakuko, Lagos should be remanded at the Kirikiri Prison, Apapa, Lagos pending a review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

The defendant is facing a charge of stealing, breach of peace and fraud, to which he pleaded guilty.

Hughes adjourned the case until Sept. 30.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at No. 6, Olubayo St., Moshalasi, Alagbado, a suburb of Lagos, on July 2.

Samuel alleged that Ojo collected the money from the complainant, Mr Dotun Makinde, on the pretext of purchasing a motorcycle for him, which he did and resold for N180, 000.

“Ojo converted the money to his personal use and all attempts made by Makinde to get his money back were unsuccessful,’’ the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 287, 168 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that stealing attracts a three-year term.