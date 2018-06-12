The police in Enugu on Tuesday confirmed that person was killed when a building under construction collapsed.

Confirming the death, spokesman of the command, Ebere Amaraizu said the incident occurred at Ibeku Opi in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu state.

It was gathered that the one-storey building under construction collapsed, trapping workers inside.

The workers were said to have been brought to plaster the building before the incident.

Mr Amaraizu said four persons working in the building had been trapped but were later rescued from the rubble.

“Police operatives who raced promptly to the scene joined in the rescue of victims just as they were rushed to Osondu hospital for treatment,” he said.

“But one of the victims who was later identified as Junior Afachaw and who was subsequently brought out of the debris was confirmed dead,” he added.

Meanwhile the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Bishop Shanaham memorial hospital mortuary Nsukka.

The police said they have launched investigations into the incident.