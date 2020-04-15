<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Major clubs and hotels owners in Somolu and Bariga area of Lagos State have shut down operations as few that operates complaints of low patronage due to extended lockdown and insecurity.

Newsmen, who monitored the effect of the extended lockdown order around the Local Government Area, reports that majority of clubs and hotels have been shut down while those operating, are doing it discretely to avoid being arrested.

Some of the hotels and clubs visited includes, Somolu Central Hotel, Obanlearo Hotel, Adecaro Guest House, Famous Hotel, Larex Hotel, Syntos Club, Osugo Club, High Society, Dee Done Club, and Legacy Hotel.

At the Famous Hotel on Bankole Street, Pedro, the manager, who identified himself as ‘Yinka’ told newsmen that the hotel had shut down its major operations due to coronavirus and government directives.

Yinka said that most people who come to lodge overnight were turned back to avoid government sanctions.

According to him, only a few hotels within the area are operating discretely.

He added that many of the hotel workers have been asked to seat at home, pending when the lockdown is over.

“Most of the hotels have shut down their activities, and some that are still operating has sent home about 90 per cent of their staff because of the huge running cost.

“The hotels that operate secretly, are offering skeletal service,’’ he said.

At Obanlearo Hotel, the operator who preferred anonymity told newsmen that the hotel has been lockdown for over two weeks now, saying “the lockdown has impacted seriously on hotel owners’’.

“I have asked all my workers to stay at home, pending when the situation normalises because if I tell them to come to the office, the business will run at a loss.’’

He said that few hotels were operating secretly, their guests are reducing by the day while some are not getting guest at all.

According to him, there are no events either, for halls to be used.

A club operator, Rex Relaxation Spot, who pleaded anonymity said the current situation has scared customers away from patronising the club.

This situation, he said, is affecting sales.

He said that the security situation in the area also affected those operating secretly.





Similarly, many private hospitals in the area are observing strict compliance to hygiene procedure as they provided water, soap and hand sanitiser at the entrance for patients to wash their hands and apply sanitiser before being allowed to enter the hospitals.

Some of the private hospitals visited includes Adesola Maternity on the Onabola Street, Ladlak Medical Centre, Igiolugbin Road, Jaiyeola Hospital on Bankole Street and Osatuyi Medical Centre in Obanikoro.

NAN observed that many of the hospitals screen their patients at the entrance.

One of the nurses at the Osatuyi Medical Centre told newsmen that fewer nurses and doctors were on duty attending to patients ailments that are not coronavirus related.

The nurse said patients with coronavirus symptoms were advised to go for a test at government hospitals.

“We occasionally assist them in calling the coronavirus helplines for assistance,’’ she said.

The nurse added that the hospital attends more to pregnant women, who come for delivery, and other patients with none coronavirus related ailment.

Meanwhile, newsmen report that a popular hotel, “De Santos Hotel”, at Akowonjo Roundabout in the Dopemu/Egbeda area was completely shut down, with a closure notice hanged on its gate to notify its customers.

“Public Notice. This is to inform our esteemed customers that we are temporarily suspending operations from March 26 until further notice.

“Please understand we are implementing this measure in line with Lagos State Government directives to stem the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)!

“We will monitor the situation carefully and keep you up to date. Thank you. For further enquiries, please call…,’’ the notice read.

The same scenario also played out at Bellisima Hotel on Olowologbon Street in Akowonjo axis as it was closed.

Newsmen, who visited the area, reports that eateries at Egbeda and Akowonjo areas were equally closed.

The few ones that opened, spaced out their sitting arrangements to observe social distancing rule.

Also, temperature readings were taken at the entrance while customers were given hand sanitisers.

Some small beer parlours on the Egbeda/Dopemu axis were seen opened but the seats spaced apart.

Newsmen recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Monday announced the extension of the lockdown order in Lagos, Ogun and FCT by another two weeks to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in the country