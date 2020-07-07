



Rev. Jerry Nwachukwu, the General Overseer of the Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has advocated for a law that will make life jail as punishment for offenders found guilty of rape by law Courts.

According to the cleric, the measure would serve as a deterrent for any person who will want to indulge in the heinous act.





Speaking to newsmen on the problem as well as other pressing matters in the country in his Church on Monday, Rev. Nwachukwu expressed disgust on the increasing rates of rape incidences in the country, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said time has come for the governments to check the menace and reappraise the operations of the various agencies that are put in place to check not only crime and social ills like rape and molestation in all forms.