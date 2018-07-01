A cleric, Rev. Olatoye Adesoji of Methodist Cathedral, Okitipupa, Ondo State on Sunday urged politicians in the country to rule with the fear of God.

The cleric said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa.

He said that our leaders had turned from the way of God, adding that they no longer exhibit the fear of God in their dealings which had resulted to chaos in some parts of the country.

“It is so sad that killings of innocent souls have taken sway unabated in our land today without solution from our political office holders which are not good for us as a nation.

“Our leaders no longer exhibit the fear of God which is the beginning of wisdom, see where tribalism, nepotism, corruption, religious, ethnic and political differences brought us.

“The only way and solution is for our politicians and citizens to retrace our steps back to God and ensure we do everything with the fear of God for our country to reclaim its lost glory,’’ Adesoji said.

He, however, urged all religious leaders and Nigerians to continue to pray to God for peace to reign in our nation.