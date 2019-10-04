<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a clergyman, Israel Philip, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, refused to listen to Philip’s plea and ordered him to be remanded in prison until Nov. 4 for an advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Phillip, 43, who resides at Block A, Flat 2, Alapere Housing Estate in Ketu, near Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the offence was committed between 2016 and 2017 at No. 16, Ayomide St., Ojota, Lagos.

John said that the defendant and the girl he allegedly defiled were neighbours before they vacated the house and went to reside in different places.

“The girl went to the defendant’s apartment to play with his children and the defendant called her into his room and defiled her, warning her not to tell anyone.

“This act continued for a year until the girl and her family vacated the apartment and she was able to tell her aunt, who took the matter up.”

John added that the defendant was later arrested.

Newsmen reports that the offence violates Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.