A cleric and Chairman of the Ebonyi State Mining Association, Mr. Chukwu Sunday Christopher, was arraigned on Monday, be­fore a Federal High Court, Lagos, on a two count-charge of obtaining the sum of N10 million under false pretence.

The defendant was arraigned by the police counsel Mr Anota Oluseye from State Criminal Inves­tigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

Oluseye told the tri­al judge, Justice Muslim Hassan that the police has a two counts charge before the court and pleaded with the court that the charge be read.

In the charge, the ac­cused was alleged to have sometimes in July 2017 within the jurisdiction of the court did by false pretence and with intent to defraud, induced South­ern Streams Universal Service Limited through medium of a contract and obtained the sum of N10,000,000.00 and there­by committed an Offence Contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) & (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act 2006 and punishable under sec­tion 1(3) the Advance Fee Fraud Act 2006.

Consequently, upon the reading of the charge and the defendant’s not guilty plea, the prosecuting counsel asked the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the trial and determina­tion of charge.

However, counsel to the defendant, Mr. Akpabang Utibe, told the court that he has a bail application filed on behalf of the defendant and same has been served on the prosecution.

He therefore urged the court to allow him to move the application.