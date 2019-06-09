<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Anglican Priest, Rev. Maxwell Onyia on Sunday in Enugu urged Nigerian Christians to be united in order to arouse God’s divine manifestation for miracles.

Onyia made the call while delivering a sermon titled: “The Power of Holy Spirit” to mark the Holy Ghost Sunday at the Anglican Church of Ascension, Achara Layout in Enugu.

“There must be unity among Christians to attract the power of God’s Spirit, which brings freedom, upliftment and success.

“Without the presence of the Holy Spirit in Christians, they will remain strangers to God’s inheritance and the Kingdom of God,” he said.

The preacher further stated that the Holy Spirit `is the power of God that works for man to live a holy life and persevere to the end’’

“As humans, for us to do exploit and remain in God’s presence, we need the spirit of God in our lives, the spirit helps us to succeed in the good things we do,” he said.

Onyia said that the power of the spirit was essential in man’s mandate to make meaningful impact on others, adding, “ the Holy Spirit is of eternal value’’