Police said on Monday that a Celestial Church prophet, Dominic Michael, has been arrested for allegedly administering a killer concoction to one of his members, Ramat Audu.

The incident occurred on May 19 at Jesu Segun Parish, Santana Bus Stop, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

Also arrested was the deceased’s live-in lover, Ifeanyi Enyinna, who allegedly took her to the prophet’s church for healing.

It was gathered that the deceased was ill and told her lover to take her to church for prayers.

Parading the suspects on Monday, the state Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, said the cleric was apprehended for unlawful administration of herbal concoction which led to the death of the lady.

According to Edgal, one Ibrahim Audu of Akeson in Igando reported that his sister, Ramat, was taken to the church by her lover and she died after drinking a concoction.

At the scene, Edgal said a native sponge, perfume and candles were recovered, while the corpse was moved to the mortuary for autopsy.

He said a sample of the concoction has been sent to the laboratory for examination.