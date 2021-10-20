A 61-year-old cleric, Mr Famakinwa Ajayi, has been arrested by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old girl at Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was alleged to have taken the victim, Ilesanmi Oluwatosin, to a market square at night and had carnal knowledge of her under the pretence of taking her there for spiritual deliverance.

Parading the suspect along with others at the Command headquarters in Akure, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, alleged that the suspect confessed to have also slept with her once in his living room.

According to him, “On October 15, 2021, at about 2030hrs, one Miss Ilesanmi Oluwatosin, 16, of Ayetoro Street, Ayede Ogbese, came to the police station and reported that one Famakinwa Ajayi, a clergyman impregnated her.

“The victim stated further that the suspect was the one who dis-virgin her in his house and had taken her to a market square at night and also had carnal knowledge of her under the pretence of taking her for spiritual deliverance.”

The PPRO also disclosed the arrest of a suspected sadistic serial rapist and robber, Ola Omogunwa.

“On October 17, 2021, at about 1300hrs, one Agida Moses of Elebisere Road, alongside with Madam Bolatito Adebayo, 35, of Gbangan Oke Ofa in Ibadan, Oyo State, who was seriously injured, reported at the police station that she was brutalized, raped, robbed and left for dead by a commercial motorcyclist, who conveyed her from Elebisere Road en route Karo camp.

“She added that the motorcyclist, on their way, diverted into the bush, attacked and raped her having tied her to a tree and thereafter punctured her eyes with his motorcycle key and made away with her N1,800.

“The suspect, Ola Omogunwa, 23, was later arrested on intelligence, while one phone, necklace and other valuables belonging to the victim were recovered from him.

“Similarly, the suspect, using the same modus operandi, was reported on March 28, 2021, by one Mrs Iya Ibitayo Agnes, 45, to have robbed her of the sum of N112, 000, and raped her on Owobanbo road having beaten her to a coma and inflicted injuries on her eyes.”

DSP Funmilayo added that “on October 4, 2021, One Nelson Ibideji approached Alomaja Temitope, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator and collected the sum of N100,000 under the guise of transferring the amount to the victim’s account, he immediately fled with the money, however, he ran out of luck as he was arrested by Mobile policemen who were on duty around the area. He confessed to have scammed a lot of PoS operators using the same style.”

The state police image maker noted that the suspects would be charged to court accordingly.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old cleric, Famakinwa Ajayi, who was arrested for allegedly impregnating a 16-year old girl, said: “It was the girl that came to my house for prayers.

“I didn’t rape her, but when I was threatened by the police that if I failed to confess, I might be sent to the correctional centre that was why I had to dance to their tunes.

“I am ready to take care of the girl including the pregnancy. I even asked them if DNA could be done to ascertain if I am the owner of the child. It was five days ago that the girl came to me that she is pregnant for me.

“I didn’t take her to the marketplace at night, and I didn’t sleep with her. But all am saying is that I am ready to accept the baby and the mother.”