The six southwest governors have been advised to enact laws in their respective states to back the establishment of the joint security outfit code named ‘operation Amotekun’.

The Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Adamimogo Outreach and Baba Orioke Ikeji-Arakeji, Apostle Ayodele Babalola Camp Ground Prophet Sam Olu Alo, who gave the advice said the law should spell out the terms of reference and mode of operation of the outfit.

The cleric, however, warned against the politicisation and use of the outfit to witch hunt perceived political opponents.

Prophet Alo cautioned religious leaders against criticising our political leader without telling them the heart of God.

The man of God who is also the Baba Orioke, Ikeji Arakeji in Osun State stated this in Akure while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation.

“Laws should be enacted by the southwest governors against the abuse of the outfit. It must not used to settled political or promote sectionalism, tribalism anybody found wanting should be made to face the music.

“It must also be sustained by successive government across the state. The fact that the only PDP governor in Southwest showed that Amotekun formation was not political. But the most important thing is that Nigeria must return to God.

“Transformation of this country starts from the church and mosques. Pastors and Alfas must not only criticize those at the helm of affairs but speak the heart of God to them.





“Amotekun will begin on a good note but things may go wrong along the line. We must seek God’s great love in this country. It was designed to stem the tide of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the region.

“Rivalry, segregation and bad blood may risen against it, because those perpetrating those unwholesome activities for which it was formed to fight are not only Yoruba’s, but other tribes like Ibo, Hausa and even the south are also involved in it and maybe thinking it was to be used against them”.

On the planned electricity tariff hike, the cleric urged National Assembly to stop the move until there is improvement in the supply.

“I am not against increase in the tariff of electricity in the country but if Nigeria are getting what they are paying for they will not opposed the proposed increase.

“People pay a lot for electricity, water and gas in developed countries but only paid for the services rendered to them. Things seem not working because of the lopsided laws which seem to be favouring the rich at the expense of the poor”.

Speaking on crisis between United States and Iran, Alo said it was a sign of the end time and the fulfilment of the word of God.

The cleric who urged prayers for Nigeria against tragedy warned against breaking up of the country saying it was not the solution for the plight of the country.